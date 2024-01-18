BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for TEKKEN 8which will be available starting next year January 26th. The title will continue from the conclusion of the seventh chapter, with Kazuya who sent the world into chaos after the disappearance of Heihachi. The game's roster will boast well 32 charactersand many new game modes will be available such as Arcade Quest.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you what the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Launch Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe