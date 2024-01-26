The fighting legend created by Namco celebrates its three decades with the launch of its latest installment for current consoles, which has received very good ratings in the specialized press, anticipating a great reception from the public and which will quickly make it a benchmark of the genre. For this reason, we will travel back in time to remember some important data.

In the early 1990s, the Japanese developer was experimenting with character and environment modeling. 3D for Ridge Racer, however, with the addition of personnel who had worked on Virtua Fighter the birth of the license that we know today as Tekken.

From its inception, this title was capable of running at sixty frames per second and the first trilogy became a standard in the acclaimed catalog of PlayStation. Despite being an experience of confrontations, there is a story that has focused on a family conflict whose root is forged in the revenge of Kazuya Mishima against his father.

Although the series was always considered exclusive to Sony consoles, as of Tekken 6 made a leap into the ecosystem of Xboxthanks to the good commercial performance that it had Xbox 360. Likewise, it has had adaptations for big N platforms such as Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 3DS.

The intellectual property collaborations conceived by Katsuhiro Harada have been the order of the day and a large number of their characters are present in other video games such as PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, SoulCalibur II and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or even a special production centered on Nina Williams, called Death by Degrees.

All deliveries and spin-off of Tekken They have managed to sell more than 55 million of units around the planet and the figure will continue to increase in the coming months with the eighth part, which could distribute a volume of copies similar or greater than that of its predecessor, that is, around 10 million.

The universe of Tekken It has also given rise to multiple adaptations in other aspects of entertainment such as comics, anime, animated series, and movies. live-actionwhere more details about the iconic lineage have been revealed Mishimato connect the loose ends that could have been left during its long career.

Namco Not only has it generated a gold mine with respect to one of its star franchises, but it has managed to enter the history of video games by offering a product in constant evolution that has transcended various generations and that has a rope for a long time, taking taking into account the brand new premiere of Tekken 8.