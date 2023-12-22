There demo free of Tekken 8 it is now also available on Xbox Series X|S and PCtherefore giving even more players the opportunity to try Bandai Namco's new fighting game in advance.
This trial version includes the first chapters of the story mode “Darkness Rises”, Chapter 1 of the Arcade Quest and the reduced versions of Super Ghost Battle, the Gallery and the Versus Mode in which it will be possible to challenge opponents controlled by the AI or by another player with local multiplayer.
As for the available characters, it is possible to choose between Jin, Kazuya, Paul and Nina, while the stages present are Piazza Urbana (Evening), Yakushima and Sanctum.
Where to download the Tekken demo
If you are interested you can download the Tekken 8 demo from Microsoft's Xbox store at this address for Xbox Series X|S and from the official game page on Steam for the PC version. On PS5, however, the demo has already been available since last week, if you haven't downloaded it yet you can do so now here.
We remind you that Tekken 8 will be available in stores starting from January 26, 2024. In recent days we have seen new trailers dedicated to Shaheen and the story that prepares us for the arrival of the new fighting game.
#Tekken #demo #Xbox #Series
