The rumors continue about the beta Of Tekken 8which may now also have one date very close, set for the Summer Game Fest 2023, which will be held this week and more precisely on June 8, 2023.

This would also be the day in which the open beta of Tekken 8 would be expected, according to Twitter user VolSkimmer, whose reliability is not very clear, but who also published a screenshot that would certify the date in question.

The image has all the typical characteristics of the leak: crooked, out of focus and difficult to read, so we are facing the most classic standard of these cases. The date of June 8 and a vague reference to a “playtest” of Tekken 8 are still visible, but obviously it could all be counterfeit.

In any case, there has already been talk of a possible Tekken 8 beta coming soon, and this could be likely considering the standard modus operandi of fighting games and also what we have seen recently with Street Fighter 6.

Tekken 8 does not yet have a release date but further information (including those relating to the possible trial version) could arrive right during the Summer Game Fest 2023which we remember will be aired this Thursday 8 June 2023 starting at 21:00.