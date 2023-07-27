The very hot temperatures didn’t stop us from spending the weekend indoors, without air conditioning, but in the company of one of the most awaited titles that still doesn’t have a release date. Let’s talk about TEKKEN 8the latest iteration of the most famous series of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

Thanks to the first Closed Network Test we could try the version Playstation 5 Of TEKKEN 8which has made available to us only a battle tutorial, the mode “Ranked matchand a starting roster of ben 16 wrestlers from previous chapters — no new entry, at the moment, has been announced by the publisher. The initial tutorial, which we will play as Jinwill ask us if we are at our first approach to the fighting game or if we are veterans of the Tournament of the King of Iron Fist. In the first case the game mechanics are explained to the player starting from the basics, in the second case only the new ones are introduced, those relating to the system Heat and unedited”Special style”.

As well as inheriting everything new it has introduced TEKKEN 7as the Power Crush and the beloved-hated Rage Artthe eighth numbered episode changes the papers in order by introducing the aforementioned Heatan indicator “Heat Timer” and the devastating ”Heat Smash”. Once in each round within a fight it will be possible to activate the status Heat pressing the key R1 (Heat Engager) or by executing the combination of strokes corresponding to theHeat Burst, different for each wrestler. In doing so our character will be surrounded by a blue aura and the appropriate indicator will begin to decrease. However, all the blows that we will direct at the opponent will be more powerful and they will do damage even when parrying. L’Heat Smash is a technique executable in status Heat using two different situations: by pressing the key again R1and performing a special combo similar to a short Rage Artor by performing a combination of blows that will trigger the so-called Heat Dash and which can continue in a devastating combo. In both cases, once the Smash has been performed, the Heat indicator will disappear and to be able to use it again we will have to wait for the next round.

It must be said that as a mechanic it is really exciting and functional, it adds a new strategic level to combat and allows you to break the rhythm of the opponent’s game (although not in all cases) to turn the tide of war. However, the mechanic of Heat is added to that of Rage Art without replacing it. And that is to say, once you step in Heatexploited the time available and concluded the attack with theHeat Smash we still have at our disposal one Rage Art in case we haven’t already zeroed the opponent’s energy and finished the round. For the uninitiated, the status of Rage in which you can use the Rage Art (this time with the command R2, on PlayStation 5) triggers automatically when our fighter’s energy is about to run out. Furthermore, the less energy at our disposal, the more powerful the attack will be that will overwhelm the enemy, – complete with spectacular cutscenes, even more beautiful than those of the previous game – provided that he fails to dodge or parry it. The union of the two mechanics makes the clashes much more manageable even by those who do not like to memorize the very long combos of your favorite characters able to block the opponent until it runs out of energy.

Even more in favor of the rookies we find the new “Special Style”, a control mode that we have already seen in the most recent fighting games and which allows anyone to master the techniques of each character simply by pressing the same button consecutively. For example, by repeatedly pressing the key triangle it is possible to chain together an air combo, while with just one other command it is possible to perform a Power Crush. The Special style it will certainly not serve to teach the new recruits to play at their best TEKKEN 8but we can understand how useful it will be to make the title satisfying even for casual gamers and for those who have little time to devote to learning the game.

But let’s finally talk about the roster. Haradathe historic producer of the saga, promises an initial choice of many more characters than any other fighting game on the market, but at the moment BANDAI NAMCO only confirmed the sixteen characters made available to us for this Closed Network Test. It’s about Jin, Kazuya, Xiaoyu, King, Hwoarang, Paul, Asuka, Bryan, Lili, Lars, Nina, Jack-8, Law, Claudius and finally LeroyDLC character from TEKKEN 7as well as Jun Kazama, a welcome gift for all the old fans of the franchise. In fact, Jin’s mother makes her return directly from the second numbered episode, if we exclude her non-canonical appearances within the two TOURNAMENT TAGS.

Although I haven’t had the chance to test this provisional roster in its entirety due to the limited time available for the test, I have tested by hand the characters with which I am most familiar, as well as some such as Jun to understand how they differed from the past. Judging by what I have been able to notice with Hwoarang And Marshall Law that the moveset of the characters has been modified and enriched with new techniques, such as a side kick in flight which concludes one of the simplest combos of the Korean, and the presence of a lethal nunchucks available to Law, who won’t hesitate to use it to slaughter his opponent in the course of his Heat Smash. Attacks of style Kazama of Jun’s karate have instead been masculated to some “supernatural” techniques capable of hitting the opponent from a distance, from the floor, powers of which Jin’s angelic mother will show off even during her Rage Art to “purify” your opponent.

In terms of presentation we can only be fully satisfied. The main menu is all about Kazuya and the character select screen this time also shows polygonal models as well as simple portraits. The versus screen that accompanies the loading of the battles is very beautiful, just as the HUD on the screen during the actual game is simple and functional. What excites us the most, however, are the short films that accompany the entrance of each of the characters on the scene: in certain cases, following some precise combinations, we will see personalized interactions that will start the fight in a particular way, with unique dialogues and animations. For example, Jin and Hwoarang they will compete and cross kicks just before the start of the duel, while Kazuya he will be amazed to find himself in front of his partner believed dead until a few moments before. There is no shortage of fun interactions such as “I hate the rich!” That Law will spit in the face of Lilior the iconic clash between father and son fists, Kazuya and Jin, opening their fights. We are extremely curious to know what awaits us in the full version of the game in these terms, but still we are even more curious to know which modes TEKKEN 8 will provide players to compete with its bigger opponent, STREET FIGHTER 6, and its large amount of content.

We close by spending a few words on the online mode tested during this first network test. Once we have chosen our character and the opponent to use as a dummy, we will be able to train while waiting for the matchmaking to do its duty: we often happened to wait longer than necessary because many opponents “gave up” the fight before starting it, but once both sides agree to play together the loading leading to the fight is really fast. Both the upcoming test and the full version will feature cross-play between platforms, and you can select various options for the netcode. Finally, they come back once again i rank that made the online of famous TEKKEN since the beginning in Dark Resurrection for PlayStation 3that will come assigned through a preliminary test. Simply put, it won’t be necessary to start from the last one kyudepending on our performance we will be able to start from much higher up with the characters with whom we get along better.

We look forward to being able to play again TEKKEN 8 thanks to the second test scheduled for this weekend and which will also involve users Xbox Series X|S and PC, but above all to know the official release date of the chapter which promises to outclass the previous one, with its graphic rendering in 4K and its 60 frames per second. We remind you that TEKKEN 8 is in development only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. We leave you below with a rich gallery of images taken during our test.