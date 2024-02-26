BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that TEKKEN 8 passed the two million copies sold in just one month since its release. This is a really important milestone, and the company has teased one of the next updates coming to the game. In fact, it will soon be available TEKKEN Shopan in-game shop thanks to which we will be able to purchase skins from previous chapters, objects to customize avatars and even licensed aesthetic elements.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

IN THE FIRST MONTH TEKKEN 8 SOLD OVER 2 MILLION COPIES WORLDWIDE Bandai Namco Europe has announced that TEKKEN 8, the latest installment in the acclaimed TEKKEN series released on January 26, 2024, sold 1 million copies in its first day and 2 million in its first month. Support to TEKKEN 8 will continue through various content updates, eSports events, music and licensing announcements. The next step in TEKKEN eSports, the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024will begin on April 13, 2024. After the success of the events related to TEKKEN WORLD TOUR that accompanied the life cycle of TEKKEN 7players will now compete with TEKKEN 8 through events TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 around the world to earn points and progress through the leaderboards, with the hope of reaching the finals and a chance to become the best player in TEKKEN 8. Part of the updates, the Tekken Shop will be coming to the game. This in-game store will provide customization items such as costumes from previous chapters, avatar skins and licensed items from our collaborations, allowing you to put your own spin on your favorite TEKKEN characters. The more than 2 million copies sold in the first month greatly exceeded those of its predecessor, TEKKEN 7a title still played and which holds the series sales record with 11.8 million copies worldwide. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe