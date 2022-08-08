Bandai Namco has apparently posted a short teaser for Tekken 8.

During last weekend’s Evo 2022 fighting games tournament, the publisher revealed a trailer announcing a free update for Tekken 7, as well as news about the game’s endings.

However, the trailer ended with a short teaser showing the scene where Kazuya knocks Heihachi off the edge of a precipice at the end of the first Tekken.

The trailer ended with a smile from Kazuya, then the screen switched to a much more realistic rendering of Kazuya, which reads “Get Ready“.

The director of Tekken, Katsuhiro Haradathen appeared briefly on the Evo stage greeting the audience.

Harada the funniest mfer on earth, DUDE ANNOUNCED TEKKEN 8 IN THE FUNNIEST WAY, SHOWS UP & DIPS pic.twitter.com/ucA9mLROBR – GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 8, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



While the teaser didn’t explicitly state that it was Tekken 8, there hasn’t been a new game in the series for seven years, so it seems time for a new title.

Tekken 7 came out in 2015 and has received regular updates and DLCs ever since.

The “Tekken 8” teaser appeared at the end of a Tekken 7 trailer, stating that a free update will arrive on August 17th.

The new update will include “new tactics” and balance changes to ensure a fairer play for each character.

Source: VGC.