BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released the Story Trailer for the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8which will be available next time January 26, 2024. As previously anticipated, the story mode of the eighth chapter will be titled “The Dark Awakens” and will have as its main focus the struggle between Kazuya Mishima And Jin Kazama.

Here's a brief synopsis released by the company:

After the passing of Heihachi Mishimathe war between his Mishima Zaibatsu and the G-Corporation driven by Kazuya came to an end, with the victory of the latter thanks to its growing influence. Despite this, G-Corp is continuing to cause conflict around the world, and after almost a year, peace has still not returned.

Several world leaders have decided to begin issuing sanctions against G-Corp as it refuses to give up its weapons. During this meeting Kazuya refuses the terms imposed by the United Nations and brings chaos with him by having his armed forces destroy the assembly.

Meanwhile, the rebel army led by Lars Alexandersson has begun preparations for Operation Lightning. This mission was created with the intent of taking down Kazuya, using the ability of Jin Kazama to control his demonic powers.

Father and son: Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the battle between these two demons is about to begin.

We leave you now with the Story Trailer of TEKKEN 8 reminding you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Story Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu