Apparently Bandai Namco has decided to aim even higher with Tekken 8 ensuring the development team a bigger budget to accomplish the story mode compared to the past.

This is at least what game director Kohei Ikeda and marketing producer Naoya Yasuda said in an interview with Famitsu (translated by Noisy Pixel), who also ensured that they got the best out of each of the 32 characters who will make up the roster at launch.

Yasuda: “Of course, will be bigger than Tekken 7. … In fact, when they told me how much budget we’d spent on Story Mode, I was like, ‘Oh… Oh, my God! That’s a really big sum.’ (laughs)”

Ikeda: “When we first saw how much we produced, even I was very surprised. ‘It’s not possible that we did so much!’ I thought. (laughs) Since there are at least 32 characters, I had a hard time connect them in my head, but fighting games are all about the charm of their characters, so we made sure to bring out the best in each of them.”