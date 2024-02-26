Bandai Namco has announced the sales data updated by Tekken 8which within a month managed to sell more than two million copies, doing better than Tekken 7 in the same amount of time. Consider that the latest incarnation of the 3D fighting game series has been available since January 26, 2024, so the data is truly very fresh. The seventh chapter, on its own, maintains the absolute sales record with 11.8 million copies.

The Japanese publisher also recalled that Tekken 8 sold 1 million copies on launch day. “Support for TEKKEN 8 will continue through various content updates, eSports events, music and licensing announcements,” he explained Bandai Namcowith also a decisive entry into esports with the Tekken World Tour 2024, which will begin on April 13th.

The event that accompanied the entire life cycle of Tekken 7 will now accompany that of Tekken 8, with players from all over the world competing to decide who is the best.