The debut of Tekken 8 It's been in stores for less than a week now and, as usual, the details have arrived size and the start of preloads of digital versions for PS5 thanks to PlayStation Game Size.

According to the information shared, the new iteration of Bandai Namco's fighting game series will occupy 80.137GB on PS5. These dimensions refer to version 1,001,001 of the game, therefore with a first patch already applied, but a further update on day one cannot be ruled out which could slightly increase or decrease the overall weight of the application.

As for the preload, as per PlayStation Store tradition, the preload of digital copies will be available at the start of the week midnight on January 24thor two days before the official launch of Tekken 8, which we remind you is set for January 26, 2024.