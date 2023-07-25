Harada, who has been involved in the franchise since the original game and has even voiced characters like Yoshimitsu in the past, has been asked about these matters via Twitter, as you can see below. The director then replied to various users, reassuring them .

Katsuhiro Harada, the director of Tekken 8 said their own via Twitter regarding the amount of single player content present within the upcoming fighting game. In short, he says there will be no shortage of single-player content, as well as extra game modes.

Katsuhiro Harada’s exact words for Tekken 8

Harada-san stated the following: “As I mentioned before, Tekken has been a pioneer since the 90s in packaging not only competitive tools, but also single playable modes, extra mode and narration. I can’t mention the details now, but we’ll be able to tell you more about it before the release date.”

Another fan said single player content is important to them, as not everyone is good at competitive. Again, Harada recalled how it is essential for Tekken 8 to offer many types of content: “Yes, of course, it is important. We are happy to see the rise of modern esports, but before that, we really appreciate the completeness and the value of play as a complete product.”

Finally, we remind you that we tried the Tekken 8 closed network test.