Tekken 8 will hit shelves in just under a year and Bandai Namco is taking advantage of the time in his possession to slowly show us all the fighters who will be part of the roster of the new chapter of the famous fighting game. Just today a new trailer was released and this time we got to see the character’s Emilie De Rochefort (Lili) plunged into combat with her historic rival Asuka accompanied by the cat Salt.

Lili she is not known for her experience in the fight but she is indeed a talented gymnast and also in Tekken 8 she will show off all the moves learned with her sport; during the fight it will not be difficult to see her resorting to combos of pirouettes, spins and jumps to hurt her enemy. At the moment we do not know the complete roster of Tekken 8 but for now we know for sure that Lili will be accompanied by Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lin Xiaoyu, Jack-8, Jun Kazama, Jin Kazama, Lars Alexandersson, King, Marshall Law, Paul Phoenix And Kazuya Mishima.

The game will come out on pc, Xbox Series X/S And Playstation 5 and currently the game director Katsuhiro Harada seems to have cross play confirmed between different platforms. At the moment there are no details on the beta but it is likely that in the near future we will have some news about it.