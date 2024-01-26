Tekken 8 arrived on the market a few hours ago, but many players are complaining about server problems, which would prevent them from playing online and often cause the game to crash. In general, we like the work done by Bandai Namco a lot, but the complaints are quite strong and precise in this case.

As often happens, to get a feel for the pulse of the situation just look at the Steam reviews. Of the almost 1,000 present at the time of writing this news, 73% are positive, with the negative ones all seeming to have the same matrix: matchmaking doesn't work.

For example the user Sjcodan he wrote: “Matchmaking isn't working. The game crashed more times than it allowed me to play.” In the same tone there review by Zolari: “I love Tekken but.. I can't play two games in a row with my friend without the game falling apart for one of us. It happens in ranked games too, with literally everything online. This game is amazing, but I recommend not to purchase it until they resolve the network issues.”

There are also other feasible examples, but there is no need to list them all.