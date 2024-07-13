Tekken 8 will receive a new fighter in the form of Lidia Sobieska who is better known as “The Warrior Prime Minister” as of July 25, 2024.

For those who don’t know, Lidia Sobieska came out in Tekken 7: Fated Retribution, which was an arcade update of the game and eventually made it into the base title. Now she’ll be part of Tekken 8 using her powerful Polish karate moves.

Source: Bandai Namco

Here is a long trailer that will give you a better understanding of all the skills that Lidia has so you can get excited about playing with her.

With the arrival of Lidia, Bandai Namco’s fighting game increases its roster to 32 characters. It should be noted that there are several favorites like Jun Kazama, as well as newcomers like Azucena, Victor Chevalier and Reina.

You will see a good number of fighters with different stories that converge into one in an experience that you should not miss.

Where you can play Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is out now and is one of the highest-rated games of 2024 so far. We can even say that it is easily competing for the award for the best fighting game of the generation with Street Fighter 6 and it will be the quality of the subsequent content that will sustain it.

Now, anyone who wants to enter the Iron Fist Tournament, that is, Tekken 8, can do so from an Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or on PC via Steam.

With a bit of luck, you might find it on sale on one of the aforementioned platforms. Also keep in mind that you’ll need Xbox Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus to play online.

Do you like the arrival of Lidia Sobieska in this episode?