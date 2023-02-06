After the official announcement of Tekken 8which promises to be the fighting game of the new console generation par excellence, we received in a cadenced manner a number of details and information on this new title: the latest news comes from a new video broadcast during the finals of Tekken World Tour.

The complete video is visible on YouTube, but there are two more interesting news, which we will talk about in this article. First, the title will adopt simultaneously two fighting styles.

The choice was made to encourage new players, in fact the two modes available will be “Arcade”, the traditional fighting style of Tekken, and “Special”, which simplifies the commands and also allows less experienced players to make spectacular combos.

We reserve another large parenthesis for the presentation of a new fighter: the beautiful Nina Williams stands out for its look (leather jacket and sunglasses to catapult us through the streets of an American context of a few years ago) and its glittering guns.

Nina was introduced in a video lasting just over two minutes, where we can see her in action while she shows off her skills combos and fighting skills.

Recall that Tekken 8 at the moment it doesn’t have a release date fixed, but that the title will be released exclusively on PC e next generation consoles.