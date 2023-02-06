BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment brings to the net today a brand new reveal trailer for one of the fighters of TEKKEN 8this time putting the spotlight as beautiful as it is lethal Nina Williams. In the game, his moves and techniques have been improved, and he can even count on new skills that adapt to the “aggressive” philosophy of the new combat system.

Previously, the company showed us in a big way Jun Kazama.

In order not to miss anything, in case the trailer of Nina wasn’t enough to satiate the fans of the famous fighting game series, the company also wanted to share a full-bodied 37-minute video online, in which we are given an interesting introduction to the new mechanics proposed in this eighth numbered chapter arriving.

Before leaving you in the company of the two videos, we remind you that TEKKEN 8 is currently in development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc.

Nina Williams Trailer

Introduction to the new mechanics

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment