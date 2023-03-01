Tekken 8 it still does not have a launch date but it is finally slowly showing itself with different trailers and, this time, it was the turn of Jin Kazama show the world what he is capable of. The gameplay trailer of the all-important character of the saga shows, in addition to his historical abilities, the absurd graphics of the game that make the introduction of Jin’s demonic moves as well as informative also a great feast for the eyes. Jin Kazama is in fact shown in all its glory with the various techniques that the character will have at his disposal and the historical demonic form of him.

The whole thing will then conclude with the iconic “One-Winged Angel” pose of the character. The eighth chapter of the saga will certainly also offer new insights into the intricate plot of the series, along with Nina Williams among the already shown characters of the game also appears Kazuya Mishimafather of Jin Kazama who, together with his son, will probably once again weave the threads of the story of the saga.

Tekken 8 will surely bring a lot of new features to the fighting game Bandai Namco which in the period to come will surely find itself fighting for the primacy of this genre. In fact, we also have plans for the coming months Street Fighter VI And Mortal Kombat 12 which will open up a violent battle for games of this genre even off the screen.