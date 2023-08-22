According to the backend update of the Microsoft Storethis would be the release date set for TEKKEN 8the highly anticipated new iteration of the fighting saga of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment: January 26, 2024.

To give the news is the Twitter account / X “Lumia updates”, which in the past has already anticipated the announcement of release dates of other titles always through the Microsoft Store. The news leaked a few hours before the opening night of the gamescom of this year, to which the producer Katsuhiro Harada will be present: that the official announcement, with the reveal of new characters, is planned for tonight? We just have to wait to find out.

We remind you that TEKKEN 8 is expected on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PChere you can read our opinions following the first test of the game.

Source: Microsoft Store via Lumia Updates