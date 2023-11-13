Among her many maneuvers, which allow her to close distances in an instant or exploit her footwork to deliver powerful attacks, Reina also includes techniques belonging to the Mishima style proving that he is familiar with the movements of the legendary Heihachi.

After the presentation of Victor Chevalier, voiced by Vincent Cassel, Reina completes the launch roster of the fighting game, which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series starting January 26th.

Bandai Namco announced with a trailer the last character of Tekken 8 : it’s about Reina a young fighter with an acrobatic style inspired by Taido, capable of inflicting rapid and lethal blows on her opponents.

Reina’s origins

Conceptually imagined in the times of Tekken 7, Reina plays a central role within the story mode of the new chapter, revealed game director Kohei Ikeda on the pages of the PlayStation Blog. The charm exerted by the character should not in fact be misleading, because she is indeed a lethal warrior.

“Reina is a character who emphasizes duality in various aspects,” Ikeda explained. “To create a counterpart that stood out from Mishima’s powerful karate, we chose Taido as our second fighting style: This is a style known for its graceful and fast movements, with agile and sharp attacks.”

“For the implementation of Reina’s techniques we collaborated with the renowned expert Tetsuji Nakano, who won the Taido world championships four times. Mr. Nakano is not only an expert in Taido, but also in other martial arts. His advice on brutal techniques helped bring out even more the distinctive characteristics and personality of Reina’s movements.”

“We were eager to work with Ms. Mariko Shimazaki, who had previously contributed as a designer for characters such as Kazumi and Josie for Tekken 7,” continued the game director, speaking in this case of theaesthetic appearance of the fighter.

“We contacted her to take care of the design during the early stages of brainstorming character concepts and keywords, even though we gave her the arduous task of capturing the look of a martial arts expert with a bold fighting style, blending elements of karate and Taido style and Mishima, despite being a young woman who appears somehow mysterious and endowed with this duality. She did an outstanding job. “