Bandai Namco has announced a demo for Tekken 8 will be available for PlayStation 5 players from 14th December.

A week later on December 21st, Xbox and Steam players will be able to join in.

Tekken 8 is set to release on January 25, 2024. Bandai Namco has already conducted network tests (rest in peace sweet CNT) and most recently held a closed beta test in October, which PC players managed to get early access to.



The reveal of one of the new fighters in Tekken 8, Victor Chevalier.Watch on YouTube

The next demo will be free for anyone to try out and contains the first chapter of Tekken 8's story mode, The Dark Awakens, and a local versus mode.

Tekken 8 has confirmed 32 playable fighters so far, including newcomers Reina and Victor Chevalier, as well as old faces like Jun Kazama.

Lewis Parker was impressed in his Tekken 8 preview by the way Bandai Namco has both newcomers and seasoned fighting game players taken into consideration.