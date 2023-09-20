













Tekken 8 prepares closed beta for October 2023 and so you can participate









It is worth noting that Tekken 8 It promises to make an important leap in terms of visual presentation – at least – compared to the previous presentation since it will now use Unreal Engine 5.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this installment features a new “Aggressive” combat system which generates action at the highest level, rewarding players who like to go on the offensive during combat.

Through the closed beta, players will be able to try cross-platform matchmaking, as well as one-on-one combat, a detail that will raise the competitive level. Likewise, you can also go to Tekken Fight Lounge which is a lobby where players can play with each other.

In this room, players can create avatars, communicate with other users via chat, use emotes, set up matchmaking, and check out other game modes such as Battle Area, Customization Shop, Tekken Dojo, and Beach Area.

If that doesn’t sound enough, the Tekken Ball minigame that first came out in the third numbered installment of the series also returns. If you don’t remember, they are some volleyball battles that were very entertaining at the time.

How many characters are coming in the Tekken 8 beta?

The Closed Beta test of Tekken 8 will feature 19 characters, including Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack-8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan, Claudio, Azucena, Raven and the newly Feng announced.

There will also be a wide variety of environments that will highlight the rich detail and dynamic settings of the game: Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, Arena and Ortiz Farm.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that registrations for the closed beta of Tekken 8 They are open from the moment we write this note until October 11. It is worth clarifying that it is not necessary to be a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold (now Game Pass Core) or PlayStation Plus to participate.

These are the dates you should know about the test:

October 11 at 12:00 am PDT – Registration ends.

October 18 at 12:00 am PDT – Selected testers will be notified and provided codes to redeem.

October 20 at 1:00 am PDT – Closed beta begins.

October 21 1:00 am to 4:00 am PDT – The closed beta test will be down for server maintenance.

October 23 12:00 am PDT: Closed beta ends.

