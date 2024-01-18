Bandai Namco Europe, in collaboration with advertising agency BETC, recently unveiled a new live action trailer for the game Tekken 8, titled Get Ready for the Next Battle. The trailer, directed by Lukas Tielke, boasts the participation of several prominent figures, including Hafthor Bjornsson, known for his role in Game of Thrones, and a selection of professional Tekken players from various parts of the world. Among them are Arslan Ash from Pakistan, four-time Tekken world champion, Gen1us from France, a well-known professional gamer as well as TV host and streamer, KingJae from the United Kingdom and Sephiblack from Germany, both professional gamers and streamers.

The focus of the live action trailer is on the core values ​​that Tekken 8 aims to represent, emphasizing the emotions and adrenaline that players experience before a fight or competition. The advertising campaign, of which the trailer is a central part, will be broadcast on various social media platforms, as well as on television, in cinemas, on advertising screens and other venues. Tekken 8, scheduled to launch on January 26, 2024, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game promises to take full advantage of the capabilities of this generation's consoles, offering a high-quality visual experience and gameplay that emphasizes spectacular battle action. Furthermore, a free demo of the game is already available.

Furthermore, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tekken 8, highlighting the new features available on the PS5 version, designed to offer a next-generation gaming experience. The video highlights several important technical specifications, including sharp 4K graphics and gameplay fluidity guaranteed by a framerate of 60 fps. A distinctive element is represented by the very short loading times, an advantage deriving from the use of the SSD integrated into the console. Furthermore, the game also benefits from the sophisticated 3D Audio specific to the PS5. Of note, however, is the absence of features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, elements which, although innovative, are not considered fundamental or particularly requested in the fighting game genre.