Bandai Namco has announced the requirements system for the PC version of Tekken 8which among other things will require 100 GB of installation space: Above average size, especially for a fighting game.

Tekken 8, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti, AMD R9 380X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 100 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Tekken 8, recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 100 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 will try to revolutionize the series from a technical point of view, offering us a visually impactful experiencebut which clearly will require the right hardware to run at its best.