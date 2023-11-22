Bandai Namco has announced the requirements system for the PC version of Tekken 8which among other things will require 100 GB of installation space: Above average size, especially for a fighting game.
Tekken 8, minimum requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti, AMD R9 380X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 100 GB of space required
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit
Tekken 8, recommended requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 100 GB of space required
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit
Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 will try to revolutionize the series from a technical point of view, offering us a visually impactful experiencebut which clearly will require the right hardware to run at its best.
Postponed to avoid clash with Street Fighter 6
A few days ago the producer Kazuhiro Harada revealed that Tekken 8 was delayed because it had the same release date as Street Fighter 6, so the game was supposed to debut last June.
Avoiding a direct comparison was the best move for everyone, there is no doubt: by arriving on store shelves at the same time, the two fighting games would have competed for the budget of fans, who in many cases would have had to choose which of the two products to buy.
