In response to a fan on Twitterwho asked for Harada if there was a chance to see Leon Kennedy and Albert Wesker Of Resident Evil inside Tekken 8Bandai Namco’s game director responded negatively, advising fans not to expect characters from outside the saga, at least for the moment, as the developers are focused on developing the characters that are part of it.

The answer, however, was quite predictable. For some time now, the developers of fighting games have been exploiting the characters taken from other sagas to generate hype and above all to monetize thanks to the DLCs designed specifically for their introduction. The same Bandai Namcoin Tekken 7implemented this strategy, giving life to interesting DLCs that added iconic characters such as Noctis Of Final Fantasy 15, Negan Of The Walking Dead, Geese Howard Of King of Fighters and many others.

This should not alarm fans, who would certainly like to use their favorites from other franchises, because Harada didn’t completely close the door on their introduction, but simply stated that at the moment he prefers to focus on the original characters of Tekken.