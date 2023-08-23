During gamescom BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment unveiled a new game mode that will be featured in TEKKEN 8, also confirming the release date. The mode Arcade Quests is a new single player experience that will allow us to experience a new story. Despite this this it will not replace Story Mode of the game.

In Arcade Quest we will be able to create an avatar, which however will not be used in combat. We can though freely customize the fighters featured in the game thanks to costumes and accessories. Those who pre-order the eighth chapter of the saga will get it as a bonus a costume for your avatar inspired by Paul Phoenixthose who pre-order on PlayStation will also get skins inspired by Mokujin and Tetsujin. In the trailer, some hitherto unannounced characters are confirmed, such as Yoshimitsu, Kuma, Leo, Dragunov, Shaheen And Stevewith an initial roster of 32 characters.

Last, but not least, the software house confirmed this morning’s leak. TEKKEN 8 will be available worldwide starting from next January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. We leave you now with the new trailer, wishing you a good vision as always!

TEKKEN 8 – gamescom 2023 trailer

Source: games com 2023

