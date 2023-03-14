Marshall Law will be part of the roster of Tekken 8as confirmed by the new one trailer of the gameplay published by Bandai Namco, which shows Bruce Lee’s emulating martial arts master in action, while using a pair of nunchaku.

To be released before April 2024, Tekken 8 will in short exploit the charm of its old glories, mixing it with some inevitable new entries, to attract the historic fans of the franchise but at the same time introducing interesting innovations, as can also be seen in the video by Law.

In fact, the character’s combos appear different than in the past, and not only because of the nunchaku who also become the protagonists of some devastating blows, capable of projecting the opponent into the air and inflicting considerable damage on him.

Among Marshall Law’s most spectacular and painful maneuvers there is also a jump with feet together on the chest of the enemy, this too a move that the character has “stolen” from his point of reference, Bruce Lee.

Have you read our special with the new information about Tekken 8 from the Tekken World Tour?