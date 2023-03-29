Finished the characters already revealed with the announcement trailer of the game, for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment the time has come to re-appoint new wrestlers for the roster of TEKKEN 8. Today comes the turn of one of the most beloved female characters in the saga: we’re talking about Lin Xiaoyuquite different from the girl who first appeared in TEKKEN 3with an even more mature look and an increasingly lethal moveset.

We can admire Xiaoyu in the gameplay trailer that we include below. We remind you that TEKKEN 8 doesn’t yet have a launch window (other than a generic “fiscal year 2023” not confirmed yet) and is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

TEKKEN 8 – Lin Xiaoyu Gameplay Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment