There Lili Rochefort interpreted with a cosplay from Lada Lyumos performs a devastating low blow to remind us who is stronger, hitting the target perfectly as her long blonde hair flutters in mid-air.

Prominent figure in the roster of Tekken 8, which sold two million copies in a month, doing better than the previous episode, the fighter originally from the Principality of Monaco made her debut in the Bandai Namco series on PSP, at the time of Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection.

Since then Lili has become a constant presence for the franchise, appreciated for her ability to combine beauty and elegance with a rapid and disruptive fighting style, which leaves no escape for her opponents.