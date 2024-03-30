There Lili Rochefort interpreted with a cosplay from Lada Lyumos performs a devastating low blow to remind us who is stronger, hitting the target perfectly as her long blonde hair flutters in mid-air.
Prominent figure in the roster of Tekken 8, which sold two million copies in a month, doing better than the previous episode, the fighter originally from the Principality of Monaco made her debut in the Bandai Namco series on PSP, at the time of Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection.
Since then Lili has become a constant presence for the franchise, appreciated for her ability to combine beauty and elegance with a rapid and disruptive fighting style, which leaves no escape for her opponents.
Tekken in cosplay
Not only fighting game fans, but also cosplayers hold the Tekken saga in very high regard, and it is therefore no coincidence that the game's characters have been interpreted by a large number of fans over the years.
Among the best Tekken cosplays we certainly highlight the exceptional Reina of Yuna Kairi and the Lili Rochefort created by peachmilky_ and nelly_laufeyson.
#Tekken #Lili #Rochefort39s #cosplay #Lada #Lyumos #delivers #blow
Leave a Reply