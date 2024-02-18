Tekken 8 not only is it proving to be a huge success among players, but it is also very popular among cosplayers, thanks to the vast and varied roster of fighters in Bandai Namco's fighting game. Today we offer you the Lili Rochefort cosplay interpreted by peachmilky_.

The sole heir of a powerful oil entrepreneur, Lili fights with a street style inspired by Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art, but mutated into more graceful movements reminiscent of classical dance. She first appeared in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection and has since been a permanent fixture in the cast of subsequent games in the fighting game series.