Tekken 8 has finally arrived in stores on PC and console. The new iteration of Bandai Namco's fighting game was highly anticipated and this can also be seen from the numerous representations of the characters from the series by cosplayers. For example, today we offer you the one created by nelly_laufeyson with his Lili Rochefort cosplay.

Lili appeared for the first time in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, winning over a large number of admirers, so much so that from then on she appeared in all the games of the main series and in the spin-offs. The only daughter of a rich oil tycoon, the girl uses a street fighting style that takes inspiration from the basics of Krav Maga, a very famous Australian defense technique, but shows off more graceful movements that almost seem to come from classical dance.