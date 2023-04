BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shares a new gameplay trailer for TEKKEN 8 which confirms the presence of another character within the roster. It’s about Lili Rochefortwhich first appeared in TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection.

We remind you that the fighting game does not yet have a launch window and is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

TEKKEN 8 – Lili Gameplay Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu