Bandai Namco has announced in these hours a new fighter for Tekken 8: And Lili and comes up with a first trailer which already shows some characteristics of the girl and her particular fighting style.

Emilie de Rochefort, better known as Lili, has already appeared previously within the fighting game series, starting with Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection and then being part of the roster of the following main chapters: Tekken 6, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and Tekken 7 .

Also in this case, Lili shows up with her typical short and sumptuous dress that also characterizes her on other occasions.

The moveset seems to be an evolution of the one seen previously, with the fighting style that has remained that of the previous chapters but with some variations and additions. Lili is a student who comes from the Principality of Monaco, a rich heiress of a famous local family.

Despite her rich and lavish life, she has been committed to acquiring superior martial arts skills, reaching remarkable levels of power. She has a long ongoing feud with Asuka Kazama, with whom she seems to have had some disagreements in school and beyond.

Previously, we had seen two trailers for Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama, to be precise, while Crossplay and Rollback Netcode from Katsuhiro Harada have been confirmed for the game.