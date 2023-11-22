BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new gameplay for TEKKEN 8 that will allow us to see Leo in action. Introduced for the first time in the sixth chapter of the franchise, thanks to the video that you will find at the end of the article we will be able to see the evolution of the warrior’s fighting style.

Before leaving you with the gameplay I remind you that TEKKEN 8 will be available from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Leo Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu