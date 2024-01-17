Tekken 8 continues to introduce the characters from the roster one at a time: in this case it's the turn of Lee Chaolanwhich comes with a gameplay trailer inserted in the long line of videos dedicated to the various fighters of the new chapter of the Bandai Namco series.

Lee keeps his classic characteristics intact even in this new chapter: he is a fighter characterized by remarkable elegance in his movements and a certain cheekiness, which make him quite popular among fans of the series.

Adopted and trained by Heiachi, Lee was raised to be, essentially, a Kazuya's rivaland because of this he is trained to be an exceptional fighter.