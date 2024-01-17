Tekken 8 continues to introduce the characters from the roster one at a time: in this case it's the turn of Lee Chaolanwhich comes with a gameplay trailer inserted in the long line of videos dedicated to the various fighters of the new chapter of the Bandai Namco series.
Lee keeps his classic characteristics intact even in this new chapter: he is a fighter characterized by remarkable elegance in his movements and a certain cheekiness, which make him quite popular among fans of the series.
Adopted and trained by Heiachi, Lee was raised to be, essentially, a Kazuya's rivaland because of this he is trained to be an exceptional fighter.
A particular fighting style
His fighting style it is mainly inspired by Jeet Kune Do, all focused on agility and cunning, as well as the speed of execution and extreme precision of the blows.
In line with his personality, the style includes flashy and spectacular moves, as well as various taunts that aim to unnerve the opponent, stimulating his aggression and leading him to make mistakes.
He is an eclectic fighter, who has little of the Mishima style beyond a few moves, but also takes inspiration from other historical fighters of the series such as Marshall Law and Paul Phoenix, giving life to a truly peculiar and fascinating fighting style.
In recent days we have seen the opening video and a live action trailer for Tekken 8, whose release is set for January 26, 2024.
