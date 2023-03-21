Lars Alexandersson will return to Tekken 8announced by Bandai Namco with the trailer of the gameplay which you can see below, and which highlights the spectacular fighting style of the rebel member of the Tekken Force.

Compared to his traditional red uniform, the white dress worn by Lars in this case is the same seen in the seventh episode of the saga and goes well with his special abilities, related to the use of lightning in the context of spectacular maneuvers of attack that also in the video of today it is possible to appreciate.

Coming before April 2024, Tekken 8 doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but let’s imagine that during one of the many summer events we will finally find out when the new chapter of the fighting game series will make its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima and a Swedish woman, Lars has a deep sense of justice and it is therefore no coincidence that in the gameplay footage we see him punching first a Jack and then Kazuya Mishima, revealing his entire repertoire.

The combat system of Tekken 8 seems to enhance the impact of the blows even better and so the sequences starring Lars are transformed into a real show, capable of effectively communicating the power of each punch and kick thrown by the character.