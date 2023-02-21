While preparing to get back to fighting Tekken 8, Bandai Namco teases us with a new video dedicated this time to Kazuya Mishimason of Heihachi and father of Jin Kazama.

In the video, which we can see at the top of the news, many come back famous moves of the characteralongside new devastating combos and rush attacks.

Among them also appear some new attacks in the form of Deviltransformed alter ego of the character, who does not skimp on laser attacks and flying shots.

Tekken 8 will include new gameplay focused on tactics “Aggressive”. Retaining Tekken’s unique identity, the game will ensure players and spectators alike have the most thrilling experience to date, featuring screen-shaking attacks and environments that are both dynamic and destructible. The trailer shows the new mechanics game called “Heat System”, which triggers aggressive attacks with special moves and improvements to the abilities of each character.

Developed by Bandai Namco StudiosTekken 8 pushes the boundaries of fighting games by fully harnessing the power of the latest generation of consoles and creating one of the most visually stunning and immersive titles of its kind.

Tekken 8 picks up after the bloody battle that ended in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat, focusing on a new rivalry that pits father against son, with Jin Kazama opposing Kazuya Mishima’s quest for world domination. Tekken 8 is coming only to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.