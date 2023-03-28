Jun Kazama was presented by Bandai Namco under a new trailer of the gameplay Of Tekken 8: Jin’s mother, who returns to the series after a long absence, is elegant and lethal in these sequences.

The video it shows the fighter first grappling with her son Jin, then directly with Kazuya Mishima: there is obviously some hatred between the two and Jun seems to have found the right way to resolve the dispute, that is, to slap her ex-partner with very powerful slaps.

Due out before April 2024, Tekken 8 doesn’t have one yet official launch date but we imagine that during the many summer events Bandai Namco will finally clarify when we will be able to get our hands on the new chapter, which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Endowed with seemingly divine powers, in stark contrast to the demonic nature of Kazuya and Jin, Jun uses a fluid fighting style capable of expressing disruptive impacts and projecting opponents forward, who end up being taken aback.