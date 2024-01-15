













Just as you just read it, Tekken 8, which is one of the most anticipated titles of the first half of 2024, has already revealed that its first DLC character will be Eddy Gordo and will arrive in the spring. Now, within the following revelations, we also have the dramatic cinematic of the game.

Now, let's not lose sight of the fact that we are only just launching the game produced by Katsuhiro Harada, we have to wait for more details to be given about what will surely be the season pass and other issues of this title. However, right off the bat we already know who will eventually be added to the game.

It is worth enjoying the video of this game because you can also see a little of the technology used to bring the character of Brazilian origin to life.

When is Tekken 8 coming out?

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. At the time of writing this note, there are 11 days left, so, if you want, you can reserve it and get a copy,

Now, where is it going to be cheaper? We give you the price list:

Tekken 8 Standard Edition Ultimate Edition Deluxe Edition PlayStation Store 69.99 USD 109.99 USD 99.99 USD Xbox 1,199 MXN 1,879 MXN 1,709.91 MXN Steam 959 MXN 1,499 MXN 1,369 MXN

It can clearly be seen that Steam can be the platform of choice for many players since it is where the most accessible prices for players are. If you have the PC to run it, then give it a try. Do you already know where you are going to play this long-awaited fighting title?

