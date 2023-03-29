Katsuhiro Harada, Series Lead of Tekken, was interviewed by PLAY Magazine and explained that, in his view, Tekken 8 is a bit like Dark Souls. The reason? Because even if you are defeated, you improve and have fun.

More specifically, Harada said he was against the idea that fighting games are complicated, saying instead that Tekken 8 feels like a natural evolution of the series. The approach to the game is what Dark Souls players feel they want improve after each defeat.

Harada feels Dark Souls is a game deliberately meant to be difficult but according to him it is the enjoyment of the players, even those who struggle to win in FromSoftware’s game, which shines through everything else, spurring them to reach new levels and consequently improve their skills.

Will Tekken 8 be difficult?

This is, in a nutshell, what Harada wants to achieve with Tekken 8. The director wants players to feel like they are progressing, having fun and making an effort to reach new levels. In his own words, this is exactly what happens in Dark Souls. This comparison is perhaps a little exaggerated, but it makes sense.

If you want to know more about Tekken 8, we point out that we have finally tried Bandai Namco’s long-awaited fighting game.