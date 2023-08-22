There Gamescom 2023 is upon us but some publishers and developers are still confirming which games will be present at the Cologne event. For example, it has recently been revealed that Tekken 8 will be part of the Opening Night Live tomorrow, August 22, 2023.

The announcement came via Katsuhiro Harada and was of course re-shared by ONL host Geoff Keighley. Tekken 8 will therefore be part of the event and we will be able to find out more about the fighting game: the hope is that the time has come for the release date, for now set for a generic “fiscal year 2023” (i.e. by the end of March 2023) .