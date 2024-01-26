BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8, available starting today worldwide. As previously anticipated, the title will have many new game modes within it such as Quest Arcade And The Dark Awakens, which will continue the tragic story of the family Mishima. Furthermore, it will be possible to play against opponents from all over the world regardless of our gaming platform thanks to cross-play functionality.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for TEKKEN 8. If you want to know more about the game you can find lots of details in our exhaustive review. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Launch Trailer

“CHALLENGE YOUR FATE” TEKKEN 8 IS NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE FOR CONSOLE AND PC TEKKEN 8the new title in the legendary series of TEKKEN, is now available worldwide. Published by Bandai Namco Europe SAS, TEKKEN 8 brings the battle to the next generation thanks to Unreal Engine 5, debuting exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Get ready for adrenaline-filled combat that will include new features and game modes, as well as completely remodeled characters, destructible environments and much more. TEKKEN 8, developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., pushes the boundaries of fighting games by harnessing the full power of the new generation of consoles to create one of the most visually stunning and engaging titles in the series. The sequel picks up the story after the bloody battle that led to the defeat of Heihachi Mishima, focusing on a new rivalry between father and son with Kazuya Mishima's mission for world domination that will see the fierce opposition of the protagonist Jin Kazama. For the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/8K8Li_Xjxds “We are really happy to launch TEKKEN 8the new title in the legendary TEKKEN series”said Anthony Macare, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bandai Namco Europe. “With its spectacular graphics, engaging storyline and an incredible roster of 32 characters including newcomers and famous returns, we are confident that TEKKEN 8 will win over both our fans and new players. We can't wait for everyone to experience the thrill of battle starting today.” Main features of TEKKEN 8: New “Aggressive” combat system – TEKKEN 8 introduces a new “aggressive” combat system, designed to keep the action always at the highest levels and use new offensive tactics in your playstyle thanks to features such as the Heat and Rage System. The game includes a complete roster of 32 characters with models created from scratch, including three completely new characters: Azucena, Victor and Reina. TEKKEN 8 also introduces it Special Stylea new way to play that can be activated at any time during a fight to allow new players to have fun without necessarily having to learn all the techniques. “The Dark Awakens” Story Mode -The Mishima saga continues in “The Dark Awakens”. Immerse yourself in the new chapter of the Tekken story that includes a seamless gameplay experience with seamless transitions, cutscenes and intense combat. In addition to the story mode, all 32 characters have gods Episodes specifics that will reveal more details about their stories and goals. Arcade Quest mode – In this new single-player mode, you will be able to create your own avatar and face a series of challenges in an adventure across different arcades. Quest arcade is the ideal way for less experienced fighting game players to start their journey in this fantastic title. In fact, they will be able to conquer the rankings of local arcades while honing their skills by improving their performances. TEKKEN Fighting Lounge – Players can find themselves in this huge virtual lobby designed to recreate the feeling of being in a real arcade with friends. From the lobby you can access different modes, such as the TEKKEN Dojo, the Arcade mode to challenge friends and players from all over the world, the beach area to play TEKKEN Ball or the Customization Shop to make your character's look unique or avatar. Super Ghost Battle – Players will be able to test their skills against ghosts in the Super Ghost Battle. Challenge your own ghosts, CPU AI-driven fighters using game data from Tekken developers, or download and challenge other players' ghosts in the Tekken Battle Lounge. Multiplayer with Cross-Play – TEKKEN 8 includes multiple multiplayer modes, including local versus, player matches and online ranked, as well as the return of Tekken Ball. All will allow you to challenge friends and opponents regardless of platform thanks to online cross-play support. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

