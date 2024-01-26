Tekken 8 And available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. The new chapter of the historic fighting fighting game series boasts a very large roster and many new features also on the gameplay front.

If you have read our review of Tekken 8, you already know: the developers of Bandai Namco have managed to summarize the best of the saga within an extremely solid, fun and spectacular experience.

“We are very happy to launch Tekken 8, the next title in the legendary Tekken series,” said Anthony Macare, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bandai Namco Europe in the official press release.

“With its spectacular graphics, engaging plot and an incredible roster of 32 characters between newcomers and famous returns, we are certain that TEKKEN 8 will win over both our fans and new players. We can't wait for everyone to experience the thrill of battle starting today.”