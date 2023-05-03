Katsuhiro Harada – producer of Tekken 8 – recently stated that the PS5 SSD is the most important of the factors that guarantee an improvement in the gaming experience within the fighting game.

The information comes from PLAYMagazine, so the fact that Harada only mentions PS5 and not Xbox Series X|S is probably related to that (the magazine only talks about PlayStation). In any case, the manufacturer praises the SSD of the current console generation from Sony.

Precisely he stated: “We have some goals to achievebut one of the main ones is to hear: ‘I’m glad I bought a new generation of hardware, because this Tekken is really cool and innovative’.”

“If you have a lot of money, you’re rich, for example, and you can buy a high-end PC, then you can make the graphics look as good as you want. But with a standardized console that anyone can access for a reasonable price, I think we can to say that it is incredible that such level of graphic detail can be achieved. The PS5 SSD is probably the most important thing that will evolve the player experience in the game.

Unfortunately Harada did not explain in detail how the PS5 SSD will be used to “improve the player experience” in Tekken 8, but we’re guessing one of the ways is to make starting a new game much quicker after a win or loss.

We also remind you that Crossplay and Rollback Netcode have been confirmed by Harada.