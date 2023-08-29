A new trailer for Tejjen 8 was shown at Gamescom 2023 in Germany, and Bandai Namco announced that the game will be released on consoles, PlayStation and Xbox on January 26, 2024. The eighth chapter of the beloved fighting saga will be available in three editions, all bookable: Tekken 8 can be pre-ordered in the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate editions. Pre-ordering the Standard (79.99 euros) includes the game, once available, and secures the Paul Phoenix avatar set. PlayStation 5 players will also receive Mokujin and Tetsujin skins for their avatars. The Deluxe (109.99 euros) includes the items of the Standard and the Year 1 Playable Characters Pass which unlocks four characters, available after the game is released, and the Kinjin skin for the avatar. Also includes the Gold Suit Pack of costumes for all 32 playable characters. The Ultimate (€119.99) includes all the content and bonuses of the Deluxe, along with avatar skins for Kazuya, Jin and Jun and 32 classic Tekken t-shirts to give players the ability to customize their avatars.