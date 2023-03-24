BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues to promote its highly anticipated next generation fighting game, TEKKEN 8. The protagonist of today’s gameplay trailer is Jack-8the latest incarnation of the inevitable robotic warrior present since the first episode of the saga.
We remind you that TEKKEN 8 will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam. At the moment we do not yet know a launch window.
TEKKEN 8 – Jack 8 Gameplay Trailer
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
