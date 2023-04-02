Day dedicated to barrels in the company of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentwhich has well thought of offering us not one, but two gameplay trailers for the highly anticipated fighting game TEKKEN 8! The spotlights move up this time Asuka Kazama And Leroy Smithwho waste no time to show us their impressive fighting skills.

To date we have already seen quite a few characters in action that will make up the basic roster of the game, such as Jin Kazama, Nina Williams, Kazuya Mishima, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Jun KazamaAnd Lin Xiaoyu.

TEKKEN 8 is currently in development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc through Steam, and currently does not enjoy a release date. To kill time, let’s enjoy today’s two gameplay trailers!

Asuka Kazama Trailer

Leroy Smith Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu