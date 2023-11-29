BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues with the series of gameplay dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time it’s the turn of Steve Fox. Introduced for the first time in the fourth chapter of the franchise, thanks to this new video we can see how the boxer’s fighting style has evolved over the years. If you missed it, you can catch up on the gameplay dedicated to Leo in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that TEKKEN 8 will be available from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Steve Fox

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu