BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new gameplay for the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time it is dedicated to Shaheen. The Desert Falcon he debuted in the seventh chapter of the franchise, and thanks to the video we will be able to see how his fighting style has evolved. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo, Steve Fox, Sergei Dragunov And Yoshimitsu.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Shaheen

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment