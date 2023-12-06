BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new gameplay dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time it’s the turn of Sergei Dragunov. The Russian warrior was first introduced in TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection, and has since appeared in all subsequent installments of the franchise. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo And Steve Fox.

Before leaving you with the gameplay, I remind you that the eighth chapter will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Sergei Dragunov

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu